Eminem Celebrates 12 Years Of Sobriety: ‘Clean Dozen, In The Books!’

By Rachel West.

Eminem - Getty Images
Eminem has hit a major milestone.

The Real Slim Shady is marking 12 years of sobriety with a new post on Twitter, showing off a chip from Alcoholics Anonymous.

The 47-year-old rapper, also known as Marshall Mathers, posted the medallion with the words “unity”, “service”, and “recovery” stamped onto it along with the reminder “One day at a time.” The coins are not official AA tokens but are commonly used by members to remind them of their journey and represent the organization’s commitment to recovering addicts.

The Oscar-winning “Lose Yourself” rapper celebrated past sobriety milestones in the same way by posting pictures of his AA chips on social media.

Celebrated my 10 years yesterday.

Eminem had a near-death experience in 2007 after accidentally overdosing on methadone at a time when he was taking up to 20 pills a day of various substances, including Vicodin, Ambien, and Valium.

I used to get pills wherever I could,” he told the New York Times in 2010. “I was just taking anything that anybody was giving to me.”

In 2015, the rapper revealed he sees a rehab counsellor once a week and credits his three daughters — Hailie, 24, Lainey, 26, and Whitney, 17 — for helping him stay sober.

“I love them so much and they’ve helped me through so many things,” he said.

