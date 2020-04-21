Eminem Celebrates 12 Years Of Sobriety: ‘Clean Dozen, In The Books!’

Eminem has hit a major milestone.

The Real Slim Shady is marking 12 years of sobriety with a new post on Twitter, showing off a chip from Alcoholics Anonymous.

The 47-year-old rapper, also known as Marshall Mathers, posted the medallion with the words “unity”, “service”, and “recovery” stamped onto it along with the reminder “One day at a time.” The coins are not official AA tokens but are commonly used by members to remind them of their journey and represent the organization’s commitment to recovering addicts.

Clean dozen, in the books! I’m not afraid. pic.twitter.com/g5Ww2gKoqF — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) April 21, 2020

The Oscar-winning “Lose Yourself” rapper celebrated past sobriety milestones in the same way by posting pictures of his AA chips on social media.

11 years – still not afraid. pic.twitter.com/A8TV0LsLfn — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) April 20, 2019

Eminem had a near-death experience in 2007 after accidentally overdosing on methadone at a time when he was taking up to 20 pills a day of various substances, including Vicodin, Ambien, and Valium.

“I used to get pills wherever I could,” he told the New York Times in 2010. “I was just taking anything that anybody was giving to me.”

In 2015, the rapper revealed he sees a rehab counsellor once a week and credits his three daughters — Hailie, 24, Lainey, 26, and Whitney, 17 — for helping him stay sober.

“I love them so much and they’ve helped me through so many things,” he said.