Leonard Cohen’s ‘The Hills’ Gets A Moving Music Video

Leonard Cohen’s influence is still being felt well after his passing.

RELATED: Leonard Cohen’s ‘Thanks For The Dance’ Gets Gorgeous New Visuals

On Tuesday, Cohen’s official YouTube channel uploaded a moving black-and-white music video set to the tune of “The Hills”. The song is featured on the Canadian icon’s posthumous release Thanks for the Dance.

The video, directed by Vincent Haycock, follows French cinema star Isaach de Bankolé in Texas and features a cameo from Cohen’s iconic fedora.

RELATED: Watch The New Music Video For ‘Moving On’

Cohen died in November 2016 after a long battle with leukemia.