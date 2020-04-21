Megan Thee Stallion Reacts To Janet Jackson Doing The #SavageChallenge

Megan Thee Stallion is excited to have a fan in Janet Jackson.

On Monday’s “The Tonight Show”, the artist talked about the TikTok viral dance the #SavageChallenge based on her song “Savage”.

She revealed that a number of celebrities have participated in the challenge, including none other than Jackson.

“Janet Jackson, you know me?” Megan reacted.

“And now we follow each other on Instagram, and I’m like, ‘I win,'” she said. “Janet Jackson follows me on Instagram, everyone else can go away.”