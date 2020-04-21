Luke Combs Says He’s ‘The Booze Guy’ When It Comes To Planning His Upcoming Wedding

Luke Combs did not disappoint during night two of ET Canada and the CCMA Foundation’s week-long concert series, “Canada Together: In Concert, Presented by TD”.

Sitting on a barstool from his home in Nashville, Tenn., the country superstar gave fans an acoustic performance of his hit “Lovin’ On You”, which is featured on his sophomore album What You See Is What You Get.

The singer’s most recent project shattered all the country music charts, landing at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart and Billboard’s all-genre 200 chart.

The album, released in late 2019, also made history as the highest-streamed country album in a single week ever.

There were 74 million on-demand audio streams for all of the 17 tracks on What You See Is What You Get, so it’s safe to say the North Carolina native might have had “1, 2 Many” to celebrate.

While speaking with ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey, Combs admits he had “one or two extra adult sodas” after hearing the news, but with all his accolades the singer remains humble.

“I’m not a big celebration guy,” reveals the three-time CMA Award-winner. “I know that probably sounds weird, but I’m constantly moving forward.”

Along with taking the country music world by storm, Combs is also looking forward to his upcoming wedding with fiancée Nicole Hocking.

The singer reveals their big day has not been affected by the ongoing coronavirus as of now, and he’s busy being the “good time engineer” when it comes to wedding planning.

“I’m like the booze guy,” claims the singer. “A good time engineer! That’s the official title I would give myself.”

Along with Combs’ performance during Tuesday’s show, Canada’s own Brett Kissel, Tenille Townes and The Washboard Union also performed from the comfort of their own homes.

The concert series is in support of Food Banks Canada and Unison Benevolent Fund’s COVID-19 relief efforts.

Canadians wishing to donate can do so via a one-time or monthly donation option at the CCMA Foundation website, or by texting CCMA to 20222.

“Canada Together: In Concert, Presented by TD” continues through Friday, April 24, at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on Global and will broadcast simultaneously on Corus country radio stations Country 105, CISN Country 103.9 and Country 104.

