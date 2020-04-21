Dwayne Johnson Gushes Over Daughter Tiana Turning 2: ‘Tornado Of Love, Strength, And Wit’

One upside of the COVID-19 crisis is that Dwayne Johnson can celebrate his daughter’s birthday in full force.

“The Rock” shared a touching post on Instagram in honour of his baby Tiana’s second birthday. Johnson, 47, has previously told California Governor Gavin Newsom of his own challenges in self-isolation but the actor describes the time spent with his children as a beautiful “silver lining.”

Johnson shares baby Tiana with his wife Lauren Hashian. The couple are also parents to Jasmine, 4; Johnson is father to Simone Alexandra, 18, with his ex-wife Dany Garcia.