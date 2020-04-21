Stanley Tucci Gives ‘Erotic’ Cocktail-Making Lessons On Instagram

Raise your glass to Stanley Tucci! The actor is here to quench your thirst while social distancing.
The Oscar-nominated actor and cookbook author put on a masterclass in making a Negroni on Instagram with wife Felicity Blunt behind the camera, ready to enjoy the fruits of his labour.
While drinking a glass of wine and listening to jazz, Tucci, 59, gave step-by-step instructions as he made the cocktail for Blunt.
Taking ice, adding a double shot of gin, a shot of sweet vermouth, and a single shot of Campari to make the “ubiquitous Milanese cocktail”, Tucci even details the different types of stemware in which to sip the brightly coloured drink.
Naturally, social media went wild over Tucci’s masterclass, with users clamouring for more “sexy” cocktail classes.