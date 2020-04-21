Stanley Tucci Gives ‘Erotic’ Cocktail-Making Lessons On Instagram

Raise your glass to Stanley Tucci! The actor is here to quench your thirst while social distancing.

The Oscar-nominated actor and cookbook author put on a masterclass in making a Negroni on Instagram with wife Felicity Blunt behind the camera, ready to enjoy the fruits of his labour.

While drinking a glass of wine and listening to jazz, Tucci, 59, gave step-by-step instructions as he made the cocktail for Blunt.

Taking ice, adding a double shot of gin, a shot of sweet vermouth, and a single shot of Campari to make the “ubiquitous Milanese cocktail”, Tucci even details the different types of stemware in which to sip the brightly coloured drink.

Naturally, social media went wild over Tucci’s masterclass, with users clamouring for more “sexy” cocktail classes.

not to be horny on main but stanley tucci doing a cocktail masterclass on igtv is the most erotic thing in the world pic.twitter.com/LphyhHHKS8 — lucy ford⁷ (@lucyj_ford) April 20, 2020

I cannot stop thinking about that Stanley Tucci video and how my ultimate sexual fantasy is now a man that sexy making me a cocktail I don’t even drink. — Burnessie (@charliejburness) April 21, 2020

If Tom Hanks is America's Dad, then Stanley Tucci is your friend's dad that you lusted after for reasons that you'll spend all your relationships in your 20s figuring out — Jenny Elder Moke (@jennyelder) April 21, 2020

everybody – literally every single adult human in the world – would fuck stanley tucci and if they say otherwise they're lying https://t.co/sPpzUjBD5T — Jenna Guillaume⁷ (@JennaGuillaume) April 21, 2020

Stanley Tucci ain’t got no business being this damn sexy https://t.co/r5uN8prEKT — rylee (@witchhazelwine) April 21, 2020