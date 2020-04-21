Michael Bublé Moans About Having To Watch ‘Love Is Blind’ As James Corden Gives Viewers A Sneak Peek Inside Singer’s House

James Corden gave “Late Late Show” viewers a sneak peek inside some of his celebrity pals’ houses in a new “Checkin’ In” skit Monday.

Corden explained how he would spin a wheel and it would land on a celebrity’s face. Then he would go live to that person’s house using “technology” and a “very specific WiFi.”

“To make sure me and my friends and friends of our show can always be in touch, we’ve set up a system so that we can check in on many, many guests who are friends of the show via live video feed whenever we want,” Corden shared.

“They don’t know when I’m watching. It’s a secret feed. But we just feel it’s important that we check in on them regularly to see if they’re OK.”

The wheel first landed on Josh Groban’s face, who was wearing a banana costume while eating a banana, before answering his banana phone.

Corden joked, “I think we’ve all been in that phase of quarantine, haven’t we? We’ve all been in that isolation banana phase.”

The wheel also stopped on Whitney Cummings and Tony Hale before getting to Michael Bublé, who was debating what to watch on Netflix with his wife Luisana Lopilato.

The pair were choosing between “Love Is Blind” and “Tiger King”.

Bublé seemed to want to watch the latter, but his wife insisted: “When you start treating me like Mark treats Jessica, then you can choose,” before adding: “‘Love Is Blind’!”