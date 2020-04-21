Rapper Birdman Pays Rent For New Orleans Residents Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Birdman is giving back to his hometown in a big way.

In a post on Instagram, the rapper announced that he is offering to pay May’s rent for needy residents of the Uptown area of his hometown of New Orleans.

Birdman also thanked hospital workers on the frontlines for all their efforts, as well as the mayor of New Orleans for supporting his initiative.

New Orleans has been one of the epicentres of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S., with communities in the city hit hard.

