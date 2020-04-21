Rose McGowan Makes Music Debut With ‘Planet 9’

Rose McGowan is trying out something new, music. But, not traditional singing and songwriting.

The actress debuted a preview to a new song and album, Planet 9, on Tuesday, meant “for healing through sound and light.”

“For a long time, I worked in a strange place called Hollywood. Being an actress was my day job, but behind-the-scenes, I was honing my skills as a multimedia artist, writer and thought leader,” McGowan wrote in a statement. “After [short film] ‘Dawn,’ I began a three-year writing project, my book, BRAVE. While writing about my life and thoughts on society, I needed to create art that would be soothing. I’d always loved using my voice, it was my favourite part of performing.”

But the meaning behind “Planet 9” is much deeper.

“When I was a small child going through tough times, I created a utopian world in my mind and I named it Planet 9. I felt safe on this invented planet of mine. I also used to wonder what sounds existed on my planet. As life went on, I forgot about how special my planet was, I forgot I could go there in times of trouble. Six years ago, astronomers found a new planet they named Planet 9 – it’s the new planet that demoted Pluto to a star. Holy s!” she explained. “They found my Planet 9! Around the same time, I met some French electronic musicians, and I decided to make music that has the power to lift your spirit. I know this, art heals. Planet 9 takes you on a very special journey. I am not trying to be a pop star, I will not be performing this album. By using my knowledge of cinema sound design, I carefully created the sounds and words for a better place, an unknown world in our own mind that we can all travel to. Planet 9 is an artistic endeavour that I hope will help others meditate in a unique way.”

Planet 9, McGowan’s debut album, will be out April 24.