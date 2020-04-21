Dua Lipa Has Picked Up ‘World Of Warcraft’ During Lockdown

While healthcare workers battle the spread of COVID-19, Dua Lipa is fighting off The Lich King in World of Warcraft.

The COVID-19 crisis has put a lot of artists back in their homes and out of their elements. Instead of touring and spending countless hours in recording studios, musicians like Lipa, Jennifer Lopez and Charli XCX are spending time at home. The three artists caught up with Apple Music‘s Zane Lowe for a little group video chat.

“I have been getting very good at doing my own nails. That’s the skill I’ve required,” Lipa told Lowe and her fellow artists. “And I’ve been enjoying World of Warcraft.”

Lopez, meanwhile, is enjoying a much-deserved break from filming and touring.

“You’re so used to travelling, you’re so used to not being home,” JLo said. “Being home with the kids, I have the twins an Alex has the two girls. They’re all with us right now and they have been since we went on lockdown maybe five weeks ago. It’s kind of been lemonade out of lemons.”

“I’ve enjoyed being at home,” she added. “I’ve on the road straight, doing film sets and touring for two-and-a-half years straight.”