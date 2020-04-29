Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Are Donating Their Blood And Plasma For Coronavirus Research

Tom Hanks is putting his own blood to work.

Earlier this month, the actor appeared on NPR’s “Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me!” and revealed that he and his wife Rita Wilson will be donating blood to help coronavirus research.

“We have not only been approached; we have said, do you want our blood? Can we give plasma?” Hanks said. “And, in fact, we will be giving it now to the places that hope to work on what I would like to call the Hank-ccine.”

Host Peter Sagal joked, “There could be no better ending to this international catastrophe than if the cure turns out to be the blood of Tom Hanks.”

On Wednesday, Hanks shared photos of the bags of blood and plasma he donated to UCLA for research purposes.

Here’s last week's bag of plasma. Such a bag! After the paperwork, it’s as easy as taking a nap. Thanks @arimoin and UCLA. Hanx pic.twitter.com/15WblGiVwe — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) April 29, 2020

Hanks and Wilson were two of the first celebrities to test positive for the novel coronavirus while shooting a film in Australia. The couple have since fully recovered and returned to the U.S.