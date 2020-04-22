Sandra Oh, Jay Baruchel, Don McKellar, Ethan Hawke And More Celebs To Celebrate National Film Day With Livestream

Some homegrown talent are celebrating Canadian cinema on National Film Day.

Sandra Oh, Jay Baruchel, Don McKellar, Megan Follows, Colm Feore will make an appearance on an interactive YouTube livestream hosted by Reel Canada on April 22 from 6 to 10 p.m. ET.

The Canadian stars will be joined by honourary Canadian Ethan Hawke, who has appeared in several Canadian films over the years, filmed projects in Toronto, and has owned a home in Nova Scotia for over 20 years.

Acclaimed filmmakers Deepa Mehta, Atom Egoyan and Philippe Falardeau are also set to participate.

As part of the annual celebration of Canadian film, 24 film distribution companies are making films available for viewers at home via streaming and on demand platforms.

Select Canadian titles that will be highlighted on April 22 include Paul Gross’ “Hyena Road”, Brie Larson’s Oscar-winning turn in “Room”, the coming of age drama “Brooklyn” featuring an Oscar-nominated performance by Saoirse Ronan, Rob Ford scandal drama “Run This Town”, the Jamie Dornan thriller “The 9th Life Of Louis Drax” with Sarah Gadon, the award-winning “War Witch” and the documentary “Anthropocene”, among many others.

Select Canadian movie rentals can also be found on YouTube Canada’s channel in a special playlist featuring classics including “Strange Brew” and “Bon Cop Bad Cop”.