The Fraggles Are Back In ‘Rock On!’ Series On Apple TV+

“Fraggle Rock” is finally coming back.

On Tuesday, Apple TV+ teased its new Jim Henson series revival “Fraggle Rock: Rock On!” with the first episode available now on the streaming platform, and new episodes out weekly.

The new series brings back Gobo, Red, Boober, Mokey, Wembley and Uncle Traveling Matt, all having fun together with special guests, music and more.

The short form episodes are being shot on iPhones from the homes of the production team and artists, adhering to social distancing guidelines.

“Fraggle Rock” originally ran for five seasons from 1983 to 1987.