A ‘Hunger Games’ Prequel Movie Is Set To Be Released

A “Hunger Games” prequel movie is in the works.

Lionsgate confirmed Tuesday that Suzanne Collins’ upcoming novel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, set to be released May 19, will be made into a film, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

The book will revisit the world of Panem 64 years before the events of “The Hunger Games”, starting on the morning of the reaping of the Tenth Hunger Games.

It’ll focus on Coriolanus Snow at age 18, years before he becomes the President of Panem.

RELATED: ‘Hunger Games’ Fans Not Happy With New Prequel Based On President Snow

In the new book, Snow is friendly, charming and the hero of this story. Very far from the man fans knew and hated in the trilogy. Donald Sutherland portrayed the evil leader of Panem in the hit movies.

The release will follow the very popular “Hunger Games”, “Catching Fire” and “Mockingjay” Parts 1 and 2, with the franchise making almost $3 billion at the box office.

Joe Drake, chairman of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said in a statement: “Suzanne’s new book has been worth the wait. It offers everything fans could hope for and expect from ‘The Hunger Games’ while also breaking new ground and introducing an entirely new canvas of characters.”

RELATED: ‘Hunger Games’ Prequel Novel Coming In 2020

Collins, who will also serve as an executive producer on the eagerly anticipated flick alongside screenwriter Michael Arndt, added: “Lionsgate has always been the cinematic home of The Hunger Games, and I’m delighted to be returning to them with this new book.”

Francis Lawrence, who directed “Catching Fire” and both “Mockingjay” movies, will return to work on the next film, alongside producer Nina Jacobson, who worked on the entire franchise.

The “Hunger Games” movies starred Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen and Josh Hutcherson as Peeta Mellark.

The likes of Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson and Elizabeth Banks also played parts in the much-loved franchise.