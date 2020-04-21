Anna Kendrick Is On A Journey To Find Love In The First Look At HBO Max’s ‘Love Life’

Anna Kendrick is heading to HBO Max with a new romance anthology series, “Love Life”.

“Love Life” follows Kendrick as Darby, who is ready to find love, but the story is detailed through the stories of first love, one night stands and the one that got away.

According to the official logline, “Love Life” “is about the journey from first love to last love, and how the people we’re with along the way make us into who we are when we finally end up with someone forever.”

RELATED: Anna Kendrick Embarks On A Road Trip With A Sex Doll In Quibi’s New Comedy ‘Dummy’

“The series will follow a different protagonist’s quest for love each season, with each half-hour episode telling the story of one of their relationships.”

Zoe Chao, Sasha Compère, Scoot McNairy and Peter Vack also star.

“Love Life” premieres May 27 on HBO Max.