NSFW: Local Reporter Accidentally Broadcasts Husband Naked In The Shower

Many professionals have had to adapt to working from home, but one reporter – and her husband – probably did not mean to give such insight into their private lives.

KCRA reporter Melinda Meza delivered a broadcast from her bathroom about hairstyling while isolated during the COVID-19 pandemic. Innocent enough, right? Meza probably did not intend, however, for the world to witness her husband showering in all his naked glory.

The broadcast cut back to a KCRA anchor who hilariously uttered, “Oh she is brave!” also seemingly unaware of what was happening in the background.

Nothing gets by the eagled-eyed Internet community and a video of the mishap is trending towards 1 million views on YouTube.

Warning: NSFW

