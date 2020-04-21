Jenna Fischer Reveals She Turns To Rainn Wilson In Her ‘Darkest Times’

Jenna Fischer has a good friend in Rainn Wilson.

This week, Fischer is appearing on her “The Office” co-star’s SoulPancake web series “Hey There, Human” to talk about life under quarantine and more.

In a preview clip from the conversation, Fischer shows off her shelf of Screen Actors Guild awards and Dundies, and then comments on the importance of Wilson’s friendship in her life.

“Whenever people ask me if the people from ‘The Office’ resemble their characters, I tell them that you’re definitely as odd as Dwight, but I think the thing that people would be surprised to learn is just how deeply spiritual you are and you’ve really led a life of service to others,” the actress says.

“In my darkest times, the person I know I can turn to and the person I have turned to is you,” Fischer adds.

New episodes of “Hey There, Human” stream live every weekday at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT on the SoulPancake Instagram channel.