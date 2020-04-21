Prince Harry, Meghan Markle And Baby Archie Video Call The Queen To Wish Her A Happy 94th Birthday From L.A.

There may be an ocean between them now, but that didn’t stop Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from surprising the Queen on her 94th birthday on Tuesday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who recently moved to Los Angeles, video called Her Majesty with their 11-month-old son Archie to wish her a very “Happy Birthday,” Hello! reports.

RELATED: The Queen Cancels Gun Salute To Mark Her 94th Birthday, Not ‘Appropriate In The Current Circumstances’

Prince William and Kate Middleton recently confirmed the royals were fans of video chat and regularly spoke to one another online.

The Queen is currently in isolation with Prince Philip at Windsor Castle.

William and Kate were also among those wishing her a happy birthday on social media, posting:

Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a very happy 94th Birthday today! 🎂🎈 pic.twitter.com/X1ZUvtsRgn — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 21, 2020

Prince Charles and Camilla then got in on the action, sharing a special message for the Queen on her special day.