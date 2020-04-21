‘Friends’ Cast Join #AllInChallenge And Invite One Fan To Attend HBO Max Reunion

One lucky person will get to witness the “Friends” reunion in person.

Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and the rest of the crew announced on Tuesday the “Friends” are all-in on the #AllInChallenge. One donor, and five of their friends, will be invited to attend the HBO Max “Friends” reunion with Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

“We’ve accepted the #ALLINCHALLENGE!” Cox revealed on Instagram. “And we want you to be our personal guests in the audience for the taping as we all get together for the first time in ages and celebrate the fun we had, and more!”

The All In Challenge benefits America’s Food Fund in support of those in need. Many celebrities have taken part to help support Feeding America, World Central Kitchen, No Kid Hungry, and Meals on Wheels.