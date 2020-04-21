Elmo Is Keeping His Bedtime In ‘The Not-Too-Late Show’ Trailer

“Sesame Street” is coming to not-so-late night.

On Tuesday, the first trailer for “The Not-So-Late Show With Elmo” dropped, giving everyone a first glimpse at the upcoming variety show starring everyone’s favourite red muppet.

The show, which is set to premiere on the new streaming service HBO Max launching May 27, will feature Elmo interviewing celebs like Blake Lively, Jimmy Fallon, Batman, the Jonas Brothers and Oscar the Grouch.

In the preview, Kacey Musgraves sings “Rubber Duckie” while Bert mans the control room.