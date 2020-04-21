Niall Horan Takes A Trip Down Memory Lane In ‘Black And White’ Lyric Video

Niall Horan is reliving his favourite concert experiences in the lyric video for “Black and White”.

The video takes a sweet trip down memory lane. The “Black and White” video uses a vintage effect to give the footage a worn-and-torn vibe. Horan said the song is growing on him the more he listens to it. “Black and White” is the fourth single from Horan’s chart-topping sophomore studio album Heartbreak Weather.

“Delighted to share that ‘Black and White’ is the next single off Heartbreak Weather,” Horan tweeted on Monday. “Love this one more and more every time I listen to it.”

“I see us in black and white, crystal clear on a starlit night,” Niall belts on the chorus. “In all your gorgeous colours, I promise that I’ll love you for the rest of my life.”