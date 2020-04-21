Controversial Doc ‘On The Record’ About Russell Simmons Allegations Heads To HBO Max

After months of controversy, the documentary “On the Record” is almost here.

On Tuesday, HBO Max debuted the first trailer for the documentary, which details sexual assault allegations against music mogul Russell Simmons.

The documentary originally premiered at the Sundance Film Festival to serious pushback from Simmons’ supporters, only days after Oprah Winfrey pulled her name from the project and cancelled its distribution deal with Apple TV+.

“Directed and produced by Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering (‘The Hunting Ground,’ ‘The Invisible War’), and first reported by The New York Times, ‘On the Record’ presents the haunting story of music executive Drew Dixon as she grapples with her decision to become one of the first women of colour, in the wake of #MeToo, to come forward and publicly accuse hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons of sexual misconduct,” the official description reads.

“The film chronicles not only Dixon’s story, but that of several other accusers — Sil Lai Abrams, Sheri Sher — delving deeply into the ways women of colors’ voices are all too often silenced and ignored when reporting these stories; as well as the various cultural forces that conspire to make them reluctant to do so.”

Dick and Ziering’s film “The Invisible War” was nominated for Best Documentary at the Oscars in 2012.

“On the Record” will be available to stream when HBO Max launches on May 27.