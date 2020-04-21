Jane Fonda Is Home Working ‘9 To 5’ To Save The Climate In TikTok Video

Quarantine isn’t stopping Jane Fonda from the important work she’s been doing for the environment.

On Tuesday, the 82-year-old actress and climate activist dropped a brand new video on TikTok showing how she’s dealing with the coronavirus crisis.

In the clip, Fonda rolls out of bed to the sound of Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5”, pouring herself a cup of coffee before sitting down at the computer to work on plans for her Fire Drill Fridays movement to fight the climate crisis.

On Friday, Fonda will be joining Earth Day Live for a “Fireside Fire Drill” conversation with Ugandan youth climate activist and founder of The Rise Up Movement Vanessa Nakate at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT.