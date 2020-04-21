‘The Office’ Cast Takes 1 Fan On Virtual Coffee Date For COVID-19 Relief

One lucky fan will get a cup of virtual coffee with the cast of “The Office”.

Oscar Nuñez, Creed Bratton, Kate Flannery and Melora Hardin are teaming up with Variety Boys & Girls Club and Omaze for COVID-19 relief. Fans of the NBC series are invited to donate to Variety Boys & Girls Club.

Donors will automatically be entered to have a virtual coffee date with the quartet.

“There are so many non-profits that are suffering right now,” says Flannery in a statement to People. “Particularly the Variety Boys & Girls Club here in Los Angeles.” Nuñez added, “So we thought, why not get together with a few ‘Office’ fans and see if we can help them out.”

Variety Boys & Girls Club helps provides meals, emergency supplies and activity kits to help families during the COVID-19 crisis.

If you need any additional inspiration, Bratton assured, “I’ll tell you some juicy behind-the-scenes gossip.”