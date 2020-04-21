Adrianne Curry Says Winning ‘America’s Next Top Model’ Was A ‘S**t Show’

Winning “America’s Next Top Model” wasn’t the great experience you might expect.

In a new Instagram post, ANTM season 1 winner Adrianne Curry opened up about what she claimed was a “s**t show” after she was crowned Top Model.

“Why the fallout? I have addressed this before, but I keep hearing the lies told by others,” Curry wrote, explaining, “We were led to believe daily the winner would be instantly rich and a huge Revlon cover girl. This was a lie. They added recordings to what was said after the fact.”

“After the show, Revlon informed me it didn’t matter who won, they were never going to have us as a model,” the 37-year-old claimed. “I cried at that meeting & they felt bad. They had me sit in a makeup chair in a tiny conference room while 6 people watched a makeup artist put makeup on me for $. Fine. Sure, I was crushed. I believed what I won with all my heart and thought I’d be able to really help my family. That is why I said it at the very end of the show. However, I was offered $$ to sit in that chair, so I was stoked.”

She added, “I never got the money. To this day, I have not been paid.”

Continuing to defend herself in the comments on the post, Curry explained why she was speaking out about the issue now.

“Because the show did their propaganda how I immediately transformed into a diva,” she wrote. “Expecting all this stuff and not lifting a finger to work or propel myself forward. It made them look good and me like I was some ungrateful asshat.”

Curry also said, “Nothing had hurt as bad as this did.”