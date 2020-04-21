Oprah Winfrey Shares Footage Of Stedman’s Doing His First ‘Stressful’ Quarantine Haircut On ‘Oprah’s Daughter’ Thando Dlomo

It looks like things got “stressful” in the Oprah Winfrey/Stedman Graham residence this week.

In a hilarious clip shared to the lifestyle mogul’s Instagram, Stedman, Winfrey’s longtime love, preforms his first haircut on Thando Dlomo while under quarantine amid the coronavirus outbreak.

And Dlomo, one of the stars of “Oprah’s Daughters” and an “Entertainment Tonight” producer, is Stedman’s first client.

“I wouldn’t say [it looks] better,” jokes Winfrey from behind the camera. “I’d say it looks different.”

The makeshift salon, as Winfrey says, is a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're all having to make do. With No hairdressers. No barbers," she captioned the post.

Dlomo later took to her own Instagram page showing off the final result, “It worked out, guys.”