Ansel Elgort Shows Off His Pubes For A Good Cause

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Ansel Elgort. Photo: EPA/NINA PROMMER
NSFW: If the headline did not give it away, this may not be the article to open in front of the family.

Ansel Elgort has a fiery way of raising money for frontline workers.

The “Baby Driver” actor showed off his masculinity in a very revealing Instagram post on Monday.

Elgort, 26, posted a black-and-white photo of him completely nude in the shower. Elgort is covering his more sensitive parts, but you can definitely see some hair and possibly a little more.

Elgort captioned the image with: “OnlyFans LINK IN BIO.” Fans flocking to see even more of Elgort were instead redirected to a GoFundMe page benefiting Brooklyn area frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The GoFundMe has reached nearly $200,000 in funds raised as of this post. You can donate here.

