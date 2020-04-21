Maya Hawke On COVID-19’s ‘New Forever’ And How Her Parents’ Generation ‘Really F**ked Us’

Maya Hawke’s star has been on the rise, with the daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke winning raves for her performance in the third season of “Stranger Things”.

A new interview with Nylon finds the 21-year-old actress getting philosophical about COVID-19, lamenting that at an age where she had been striking out on her own she’s now trapped inside her mother’s house.

“I moved out and got my whole life together and became a person,” Hawke explains of her entrance into adulthood. “And this disease is like, ‘Ha ha ha, just kidding! You’re a kid, and you live with your parents.’”

RELATED: Ethan And Maya Hawke Have A Family Singalong During Isolation

Describing her experience in quarantine as featuring “a significant amount of crying” along with “constant anxiety and constant nothingness,” she shared a quote from playwright Anton Checkov. “I’m in mourning for my life,” she said. “That’s a joke. I’m fine. I’m very fortunate. But totally depressed and confused.”

In early March, she was in Atlanta, filming the fourth season of “Stranger Things” until the coronavirus pandemic shut down film and television production worldwide. When the cast was told they were being sent home, Hawke didn’t return to the apartment she had just rented in New York City, but instead to her mother’s home in Woodstock, New York, just as her career had been heating up.

“I’m going through the five stages of grief with it,” she continued. “I was angry about it. I was in denial. And then I was bargaining: I’m going to fix it! And now I’m in resignation or whatever. I’m just sort of like, this is my new forever.”

RELATED: ‘Stranger Things’ Star Maya Hawke Drops Music Video For New Song ‘To Love A Boy’

In the interview, Hawke admitted she’s been having a tough time envisioning what the future will look like. “It just seems impossible. I can’t even envision the future where I get on a new indie set. It sounds like it’s a million years away,” she said.

Ultimately, she blames her parents’ generation for the current state of the world. “I was talking to my friend the other day about this and we’re just so annoyed at our parents’ generation. They had it so easy,” she explained.

RELATED: ‘Stranger Things’ Actress Maya Hawke On Becoming The Show’s Breakout Star And That Great Big Twist

“They were all just high and driving around in cool, gas-guzzling cars,” she added. “Destroying our environment and voting for the wrong people, and having no wars and no plagues and no pandemics. We’re in our 20s, we’re supposed to be having fun, and doing drugs, and partying. But instead… We’re going to SoulCycle and trying to outlive our planet. We have a horrible president, and it’s just really irritating. They really f**ked us.”