Val Kilmer Reflects On Death Of His Younger Brother Wesley: ‘You Have To Not See It As A Loss’

Val Kilmer has experienced his fair share of heartbreak.

The “Top Gun: Maverick” actor caught up with Men’s Health and touched on some difficult topics. Kilmer, 60, reflected on the death of his brother, Wesley. His younger brother suffered an epileptic seizure in the family’s jacuzzi and died en route to the hospital, Kilmer was 17 at the time.

“You have to not see it as a loss,” Kilmer explained. He writes in his new memoir, I’m Your Huckleberry, that he occasionally heard his brother’s voice from beyond the grave: “No one wants to see or hear a handsome, successful, talented writer-actor-director who gets the most impossible-to-get girls in the world complain about a damn thing.”

Kilmer, who also recently had a battle with throat cancer, shared his secrets for not surrendering to sadness or selfishness.

“Sometimes you have to be aggressive about finding a way to be courageous. And not believing what your physical picture may be demanding you accept as real,” the actor shared. “Like if someone came into the room, and they were sleepwalking, and they were screaming that their feathers were on fire, what would you do.”

“You have to find a way to wake them up because they don’t have feathers,” Kilmer concluded. “And so they’re not on fire.”

Kilmer reprises his role as Tom “Iceman” Kazansky opposite Tom Cruise in “Top Gun: Maverick”. The film is scheduled to premiere in theatres on Dec. 23.