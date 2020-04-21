‘Young And The Restless,’ ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ To Air Soap Classic Episodes As New Ones Run Out

“The Young and the Restless” (“Y&R”) and “The Bold and the Beautiful” (“B&B”) will continue air their last original episodes on Thursday, which were taped before production was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Beginning Monday, April 27, Global and CBS will air classic episodes and will present theme weeks where viewers will get to re-visit episodes with fan favourite characters.

“It’s incredibly fun to offer fans an opportunity to look back at such memorable moments from ‘Y&R’ and ‘B&B’,” said Amy Reisenbach, executive vice-president of current programs at CBS Entertainment. “Both of these shows have extraordinary legacies, and these specially curated episodes are only a small portion of what we hope to be able to present in the coming weeks.”

“Y&R” will feature episodes dating back to 1990 and focused on Genoa City matriarch Katherine Chancellor, played by the late Jeanne Cooper. The episodes will also feature early performances from the show’s Eric Braeden (Victor Newman), Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki Newman), Peter Bergman (Jack Abbott), Tracey Bregman (Lauren Fenmore), and the late Kristoff St. John (Neil Winters), among others.