Netflix Claims 64 Million Households Watched ‘Tiger King’ In One Month

“Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” did gangbuster numbers for Netflix, according to the streaming service.

Netflix released its internal viewing numbers, claiming “Tiger King” was witnessed by 64 million households since its premiere on March 20. That number was topped by Netflix’s Mark Wahlberg-led film, “Spenser Confidential”, which has been sampled by 85 million homes – albeit since March 6.

RELATED: New Trailer Drops For Mindy Kaling’s Netflix Comedy

The streaming service’s reality show “Love Is Blind” has also done significant numbers, currently sitting at 30 million.

“We’re acutely aware that we are fortunate to have a service that is even more meaningful to people confined at home, and which we can operate remotely with minimal disruption in the short to medium term,” Netflix wrote in a statement published by Variety.

RELATED: Camila Mendes Attempts To Uncover The Truth In Netflix Mystery

“Like other home entertainment services, we’re seeing temporarily higher viewing and increased membership growth. In our case, this is offset by a sharply stronger U.S. dollar, depressing our international revenue, resulting in revenue-as-forecast,” Netflix added. “We expect viewing to decline and membership growth to decelerate as home confinement ends, which we hope is soon.”

Netflix numbers are very different from traditional television ratings. Netflix counts a household if they watch at least two minutes of a particular film or TV show. Nielsen, meanwhile, uses average-minute audience measurements.