Kesha Would Love To Be The Bachelorette If She Was Single

Kesha and Jason Mraz will be guest judges on next week’s edition of “The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart”, and in advance of the episode, the “Tik ToK” singer is outing herself as a “Bachelorette” super fan.

Appearing with Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin on their “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast, Kesha was asked if she would ever consider being the Bachelorette.

“Are you kidding? That’s like my dream,” she said. “I told Chris Harrison, look, I have a boyfriend… but if it doesn’t work out, I would be the most fun, bats**t crazy Bachelorette you would ever have.”

She added: “I would love to just put men through the ringer, that sounds really fun.”

Appearing on the new “Bachelor” spinoff, Kesha revealed, was a total thrill.

“I’m a little geeking out because I have to tell you, I’m such a fan. I’ve been a secret fan for a very long time,” she said. “My girlfriends and I always get drunk and watch ‘The Bachelorette.’ Always ‘The Bachelorette’ is way more entertaining. I love when the woman has the power.”

Now that she’d let the cat out of the bag, she said she doesn’t care about the repercussions. “It was my secret and I was like, ‘You know what? I’m going to come out with it. I am a huge fan of ‘The Bachelorette.’ I don’t care what anyone thinks. Don’t judge me, world,'” she added.

Kesha described Lindsay and Kufrin as “bada**,” explaining why she prefers “The Bachelorette” to “The Bachelor”.

“I’m not even trying to be a nerd right now, but just seeing women be able to express themselves so eloquently while there’s cameras rolling, and I’m sure it feels like the weight of the world is on your shoulders in that moment and you’re without your phone and without being able to talk to your family, I just love watching you be so direct and bada** and straightforward and create boundaries,” she said. “It’s very empowering.”