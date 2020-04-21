First Look At Jeffrey Wright And Ashton Sanders In Netflix’s ‘All Day And A Night’

Jeffrey Wright (“Westworld”) and Ashton Sanders (“Moonlight”) head the cast of “All Day and a Night”, a provocative new feature-length drama for Netflix.

Directed by Joe Robert Cole (co-writer of “Black Panther”), the film also stars Isaiah John (“Snowfall”), Kelly Jenrette (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), Shakira Ja’Nai Paye (“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”), Regina Taylor (“The Unit”), Christopher Meyer (“The Affair”) and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (“Watchmen”).

“As soft-spoken Jahkor Abraham Lincoln (Sanders) struggles to keep his dream of rapping alive amidst a gang war in Oakland, his ill-fated life and real-world responsibilities drive him further and further across the line of right and wrong with tragic consequences,” reads the synopsis. “Landing in prison beside his father, J.D. (Wright), whom he never wanted to be like, Jahkor embarks on an unlikely journey of self-discovery, exploring the events that unite them, in hopes of helping his newborn son break a cycle that feels unavoidable.”

“All Day and a Night” premieres on Friday, May 1.