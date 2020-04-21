Jimmy Fallon’s Daughter Franny Adorably Crashes ‘Tonight Show’ Taping

Looks like little Franny Fallon wants the “Tonight Show” spotlight.

While filming Monday night’s opening monologue for the latest at-home episode of the late-night series, Jimmy Fallon had a special visitor adding some unexpected cuteness.

“Can I help you?” Fallon, 45, asks Franny as she comes into the frame. “Daddy, you know what?” she responds before leaning in to tell her dad a secret.

As Franny whispers, Fallon nods his head, “Yeah,” before adding, “Absolutely.”

After Franny leaves, Fallon jokes, “I can’t believe she recognized me with this great Hollywood lighting.”

Franny and Winnie have made regular cameos on “The Tonight Show” since the comedian moved production to their home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fallon shares daughters Frances “Franny” Cole, 5, and Winnie, 6, with wife Nancy Juvonen.