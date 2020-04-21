Avril Lavigne Announces New Re-Recorded Single ‘We Are Warriors’ To Honour ‘Heroic’ Frontline Workers

Avril Lavigne has some new music on the way.

On Tuesday, the Canadian singer, 35, took to social media to reveal she’s recorded her song “Warrior”, with the new version — “We Are Warriors” — set to arrive later this week.

“Ever since our world was turned upside down a few weeks ago I’ve seen everyday people put on their armour and go into battle. Simple tasks like delivering mail has become a heroic effort,” she writes.⁣

“Overnight everyone was asked to battle. ⁣Overnight everyone became Warriors,” Lavigne continues

“I wanted to get involved and contribute so I got to work in the studio and I want to dedicate this to all of you,” she adds. “I re-recorded ‘Warrior’ to reflect our current world and all the amazing heroic things you’re all doing. To all the hospital workers, postal service people, grocery store workers, police and firemen, every single one of you who has had their world shaken. This is for you.⁣”

She also reveals she’ll be donating profits from the single to Project Hope, “an incredible organization that is on the front lines keeping doctors and medical staff safe all over the world.”⁣

She concludes by thanking the people she’s honouring, “for everything you’re doing. I want you to know I see you and I support you.”

“We Are Warriors” will drop on Friday.