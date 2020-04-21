Kate Hudson, Mom Goldie Hawn And Baby Rani Cover People’s ‘Beautiful Issue’

Kate Hudson is adorning the cover of People‘s 2020 “Beautiful Issue”, and she’s joined by mom Goldie Hawn and the “Almost Famous” star’s 16-month-old daughter Rani.

“When your daughter has a daughter, it’s a big deal,” said Hawn, 74, of her granddaughter, shared by Hudson with Danny Fujikawa. “I mean, it really is.”

Added Hudson: “And now with little Rani Rose. I was so excited. The third generation.”

Referencing the COVID-19 pandemic and being in self-isolation with her family, Hawn, 41, admitted, “It’s definitely an interesting time for reflecting on what is truly important.”

Hawn, who is quarantined with her longtime partner Kurt Russell, noted that she’s been spending her time engaged in “meditation, nurturing, loving kindness for all in my heart and staying safe inside.”

In the cover story for the Beautiful Issue, the mother-and-daughter stars discuss everything from style to parenting to sex, along with sharing some of their most treasured memories.

People

“My mom gave me the floor to be able to feel confident enough to go out and feel like my life could be my own,” said Hudson. “Mom was my greatest cheerleader. And it just made me think about Rani… going, ‘I hope I give her that kind of confidence,’ you know?”

People‘s “Beautiful Issue” will hit newsstands on Friday.

On Wednesday, Hudson pays a virtual visit to “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” to unveil the new cover. Here’s a sneak peek: