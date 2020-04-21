Missy Elliott Heats Things Up With Dance-Heavy New Video For ‘Cool Off’

Missy Elliott is bringing the heat in her groove-heavy new single “Cool It”.

In a new video unveiled on Tuesday, the latest single from her Iconology EP reminds fans why she’s always been ahead of the curve when it comes to creating inventive music videos.

In the new clip, directed by Daniel Russell, Elliott is within the world’s funkiest museum, where her song brings bronze statues to life so they can break into dance moves while she balances atop a giant rolling ball.

While critics have called Iconology a comeback, Elliott doesn’t see it that way.

“I hate to say I’m back because in reality I never went nowhere,” she told The Guardian. “I was still doing stuff behind the scenes. I don’t always want to be upfront. I’m very shy.”