‘Will & Grace’ Cast Talk Best Guest Stars, Worst Kisses & More In Farewell Interview

Global‘s “Will & Grace” will be airing its second series finale on Thursday, April 23, and in advance of the final episode, stars Eric McCormack, Debra Messing and Sean Hayes got together virtually with Sirius XM’s Jess Cagle.

Right off the bat, the cast shared their impressions of some of the many guest stars to appear on the show over the years, including Demi Lovato, portraying the birth mother of the baby what Will (McCormack) is adopting.

“A dream come true,” gushed Hayes of Lovato. “Wow. She’s just the greatest, funnest, easiest-going, super funny, great person.

In another part of the interview, Messing and McCormack discussed what it’s been like to say farewell to their characters a second time, with both actors admitting they appreciated the opportunity to step back into their roles for three final bonus seasons.

The trio also addressed the cultural impact the show has had, sharing their thoughts on Vice-President Joe Biden’s remarks that “‘Will & Grace’ probably did more to educate the American public than almost anything anybody’s ever done so far.”

In addition, the cast shared their reminiscences of the late Debbie Reynolds, who played Grace’s mom, revealing that even though the rest of the actors didn’t use cue cards, she would write out her own. Meanwhile, Hayes recalled her habit of chatting up the studio audience at tapings, telling the same joke — which always killed — for her opener: “Hello, I’m Princess Leia’s mother.”

Finally, the stars described the most awkward kiss that each of them had experienced on the show.

The series finale of “Will & Grace” airs Thursday, April 23 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Global, followed by a half-hour retrospective special at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT.