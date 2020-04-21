Scout Willis Reveals Why Dad Bruce Willis Is Quarantining With Ex Demi Moore And Not His Wife Emma Heming And Their Young Daughters

Eyebrows were raised when Bruce Willis and Demi Moore — who divorced in 2000 — began sharing photos of themselves in quarantine together with their daughters during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a series of Instagram pics posted by both ex-spouses, they’re shown goofing around while wearing matching striped jammies.

The couple’s daughter, Scout Willis, made an appearance on the “Dopey” podcast to explain her parents’ unorthodox living situation in their Idaho home during the COVID-19 pandemic, while her father’s wife, Emma Heming Willis, has remained in Los Angeles with the couple’s young daughters, Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 5.

“It’s been so funny because to me they’re just like my super f**king weird parents but to everyone else, they’re at this different level,” said Scout Willis, reported People.

“It’s actually been really cool. My stepmom was supposed to come up here with my little sisters but my younger sister, who is now about to be [6] years old, at a park, had never gotten the talk about not f**king with hypothermic needles that she found so she actually tried to poke her shoe with it and poked her foot,” she continued.

“So my stepmom had to be in L.A. waiting to get the results from taking her to the doctor so my dad came up here and then travel got crazy so my stepmom stayed in L.A. with my little sisters,” she added.

As a result, the “Die Hard” star, his ex-wife and their daughters all wound up at the one-time family home in Hailey, Idaho.

“It’s been really funny to have both of my parents in the house where they raised us, which has been really cute,” she said. “They’re both such nerdy, adorable, ’90s parents in a small town where they chose to have their kids and not be in L.A. It’s been pretty cute.”

“It’s some divine timing too,” she added, “of getting this much time to hang out with them.”