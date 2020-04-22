Tom Holland Has The Best Surprise For Jimmy Kimmel’s Adorable Son On His 3rd Birthday

Tom Holland had the best birthday surprise for Jimmy Kimmel’s three-year-old son Billy during an appearance on the host’s show Tuesday.

Kimmel explained how he’d promised the little one that the real “Spider-Man” would appear at his birthday party. Due to the lockdown obviously that couldn’t happen, however, Kimmel and Holland went one better.

The actor dressed as the much-loved character before he unveiled his face and sang “Happy Birthday” to Billy.

Kimmel’s daughter Jane, 5, also got a little embarrassed as the host told Holland she thought Peter Parker had a cute face.

A special #SpiderMan surprise for my son Billy on his third birthday… THANK YOU @TomHolland1996! pic.twitter.com/KOgL4myZjg — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 22, 2020

Holland started the interview by discussing being in quarantine in London with his friends and how they’ve been “drunk” a lot of the time.

He revealed how Ryan Reynolds had sent him a case of Aviation “spider-gin,” just after he’d insisted he was going to stop drinking for a week.

Holland said of whether the pals have had any issues being stuck together for over a month, “Not really because we’re all drunk all the time. We can’t complain we have a lovely outdoors space and the weather in London has been really nice, we’re doing fine, we’re all good.”

The star then revealed he’d been “a little bit productive” and had finished writing a screenplay with his brother Harry that they just sent out to producers.

