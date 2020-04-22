Jimmy Fallon’s Daughter Winnie Interrupts Halle Berry Interview Twice

Jimmy Fallon’s adorable daughters interrupting his interviews are now a daily occurrence.

Fallon was chatting with Halle Berry during Tuesday’s show when his eldest daughter Winnie, 6, came and sat on his knee.

Berry clearly didn’t mind at all and spoke to the little one about how their dresses were very similar.

Fallon told the actress once Winnie was out of shot, “Sorry about that. It happens all the time.”

Winnie then popped up again to say “Hi,” after Berry revealed she had to shave her 12-year-old daughter’s hair because she refused to brush it after being in the pool.

Berry also talked about the time Pierce Brosnan saved her life on “Die Another Day”.

The star shared, “I was supposed to be all sexy, trying to seduce him with a fig, then I ended up joking on it. He had to get up and do the Heimlich. So not sexy.”

Berry then discussed her fitness and wellness app, rē•spin, by Halle Berry. See more in the clip below.