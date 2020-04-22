Sam Neill Gon’ Give It To You With Slowed Down ‘Uptown Funk’ Cover

You’ve never heard “Uptown Funk” quite like this.

On Tuesday, “Jurassic Park” star Sam Neill shared on Twitter a new video from self-isolation featuring a cover of the Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars hit.

UPTOWN FUNK GON’ GIVE IT TO YOU. While we are on the subject of lervvve… and remember stay put , stay safe ( BTW – have you watched COOKING WITH SAM yet ? ) Funky funky funky . pic.twitter.com/s7SFjhvoMt — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) April 22, 2020

Neill’s rendition of the song slows things down considerably, with hilarious results.

“Some songs just get you straight in the heart,” he joked, introducing the song. “This is my version, I’ll try not to cry.”

Over the last few weeks, Neill has shared a number of covers, including one of Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling In Love” and “Peace in the Valley”, and Radiohead’s “Creep”.

THE GREATEST LOVE SONG EVER . Or one of them . Well , a reasonably good one. It's okay . I tell the whole INCREDIBLE 250 year STORY on Instagram . Meantime – here's this … pic.twitter.com/lqPZ0wm7y4 — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) April 21, 2020

CALM . We will prevail . Stay home, keep your distance . It’s working . We need patience , we need kindness . ( I wish I’d had a chance to learn this song – because it’s got a real strong message today- sorry ) PEACE . pic.twitter.com/dz47OSy1Ew — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) April 17, 2020