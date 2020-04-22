Sam Neill Gon’ Give It To You With Slowed Down ‘Uptown Funk’ Cover

You’ve never heard “Uptown Funk” quite like this.
On Tuesday, “Jurassic Park” star Sam Neill shared on Twitter a new video from self-isolation featuring a cover of the Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars hit.
RELATED: Sam Neill Opens Up About Life On A Farm And The Loss Of His Pet Chicken ‘Meryl Streep’
Neill’s rendition of the song slows things down considerably, with hilarious results.
“Some songs just get you straight in the heart,” he joked, introducing the song. “This is my version, I’ll try not to cry.”
RELATED: Sam Neill Plays The Ukulele While Singing ‘Creep’
Over the last few weeks, Neill has shared a number of covers, including one of Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling In Love” and “Peace in the Valley”, and Radiohead’s “Creep”.