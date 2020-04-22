G-Eazy Covers The Beatles And Radiohead With Help From Ashley Benson

G-Eazy just dropped a pair of surprising covers.

On Wednesday, the artist released a cover of the Beatles classic “I’m So Tired”, and another of Radiohead’s “Creep” featuring Ashley Benson.

Produced by Christoph Andersson, the Beatles cover puts a slow, modern spin on the John Lennon-penned tune, transforming it into a song that fits right at home in the rapper’s body of work.

For his take on “Creep”, G-Eazy sticks a bit closer to the rhythms of the original, enlisting Benson to lend an ethereal quality to the vocals, while the backbeat is amped up, using the drumline from Phil Collins’ “In the Air Tonight”.