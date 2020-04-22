Michael Moore Tells Stephen Colbert Why He Chose To Make New ‘Planet Of The Humans’ Documentary

Michael Moore spoke about his new documentary “Planet of the Humans” as he chatted with Stephen Colbert on “The Late Show” Tuesday.

Moore explained why he released the climate change film now and told Colbert why he chose to make the flick, which is available to stream on YouTube.

The filmmaker insisted, “I refuse to except that it’s too late.

“Maybe the road we’ve been on in trying to fix our environment, while well-intentioned, has not been the right road. Because we’re so far gone at this point — not just with climate change but a whole bunch of other things — that we are not going to be able to solar panel and windmill our way out of this.

“We need a serious new direction, so the film deals with this.”

Moore added that “nature has put us in a timeout room” right now with the COVID-19 crisis.

He praised all the people working to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, insisting: “I think we’re going to be different people; we’re never going to think that anybody should have to work for $7.25 an hour — I think that’s gone.”

Moore continued of Colbert’s recent Bernie Sanders interview, “You said, not Bernie, when you stop and see all this, the last thing we should ever have a debate about is whether or not everybody should be covered, whether or not everybody has health insurance… We’re all in this together, it’s the golden rule, isn’t it?”

