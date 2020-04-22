Lin-Manuel Miranda Freestyles ‘OK Boomer’ Song All About Conan O’Brien

Lin-Manuel Miranda can enliven even the most boring quarantine days with song.

On Tuesday, the Hamilton creator was on “Conan” where O’Brien got him to freestyle a new song all about the host.

Before playing the song, Miranda asked O’Brien for some details about his day and learned that the host’s 14-year-old son had dissed him with “OK Boomer” over a question about computers.

Miranda took that anecdote and ran with it, telling the story of O’Brien’s spinach smoothie and getting OK Boomer’d.

“All you need is a little more time in quarantine, polish that up, you’ve got a great musical about another important historic figure,” O’Brien joked.