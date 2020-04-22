Babyface Reveals Michael Jackson Once Asked To Be Set Up On A Date With Halle Berry

Like the majority of the population, Michael Jackson once had a thing for Halle Berry.

Babyface revealed Jackson previously asked him to set him up with Berry as the music writer/producer spoke to Teddy Riley during his Monday night “Verzuz” battle.

After Riley played SWV’s “Right Here,” which samples Jackson’s 1982 song “Human Nature”, Babyface explained: “Speaking of MJ, it reminds me of a story—true story, fun fact.

“One time, Michael called me, Michael said, ‘Babyface, do you know who Halle Berry is? Do you know Halle Berry?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I know Halle Berry.’ He said, ‘Could you do me a favour? I want you to call her because I want to take her out on a date.’ I said, ‘What?’ and he said, ‘Call her, I want to take her out on a date.'”

Babyface explained how he didn’t have Berry’s number but he did contact her agent at the time.

The producer went on: “I can’t tell you exactly what Halle said, but I imagine it probably would have been something like this…,” before playing a clip from her 1992 film “Boomerang”.

Her character Angela Lewis asked, “You know, what do you know about love? What do you possibly think you know about love?”

Babyface’s comments sparked quite the reaction online.

