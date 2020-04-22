‘The Bachelor’ Star Peter Weber Calls Out Madison Prewett For Comments On Their Relationship

Peter Weber wants Madison Prewett to show “a little more respect.”

On Tuesday, Madison appeared on the “Off the Vine” podcast and spoke candidly about her experience on “The Bachelor”, revealing that Peter was texting her just two days before he was spotted out with flame Kelley Flanagan.

In the comments on a Bachelor Nation fan Instagram account, Peter replied to the revelation, suggesting Madison isn’t telling the whole truth.

“You’d think you’d have a little more respect for this situation given we both know there’s more to the story…,” he wrote.

Weber didn’t elaborate but, in her interview, Madison said that she and Kelley were “best friends” throughout their time on “The Bachelor”.

“Everyone joked we were the dynamic duo. Really leaned on each other through that entire thing…,” she said, according to E! News. “We were really, really close and talked 24/7.”

She later commented on Peter dating Kelley.

“I want the best for the both of them, but I definitely was thrown off…,” she said. “To be honest, what was really confusing for me is that two days before [Peter] was spotted in Chicago, he was calling me and texting me being like, ‘I miss you; let’s get back together.'”

Madison added, “Again, he had texted me two days before, so when he texted after it had been out for a couple of days and he just sent me this like long text kind of explaining himself, but not really. Kind of sharing the current situation. I was very kind back… I told him, ‘What I’m saying, what I’m confused about, Peter, is two days ago you were telling me how much you love me and wanted to get back together and now you’re with the one person that was like my best friend.’ It just feels a little hurtful. And they did that on my birthday. On my birthday.”