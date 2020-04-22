Kacey Musgraves Updates ‘What A World’ For Golden Anniversary Of Earth Day

Kacey Musgraves serenades Mother Nature with “What a World 2.0” in celebration of Earth Day.

Musgraves released an updated version of her Golden Hour track on the golden anniversary of Earth Day. She dedicated the new release, which boasts ’70s bongos and an acoustic guitar, to frontline workers battling the COVID-19 crisis.

“There is a lot to feel downhearted about on this Earth Day,” Musgraves said in a release, per Rolling Stone. “Everyone and everything feels out of balance. People are suffering and the future is uncertain. In the face of a pandemic that has brought cities to their knees, a song can feel small.

“A melody can seem insignificant. This is a global moment of acknowledgment and respect for the power of nature and for so many of us — extreme challenges and sadness,” she added. “But in the midst of all the loss and uncertainty, there are signs everywhere of human compassion and renewal.”

Musgraves, 31, ended her statement on a positive note. The country singer noted that progress is being made.

“The earth is healing,” she said. “Bluer skies hang over China and Los Angeles. Clearer water and a positive effect on wildlife is being seen. In spite of all its troubles, it’s still a wild, beautiful world and if you need proof, it’s out there. You just might have to look in a different corner of the sky.”

Musgraves released her fourth studio album, Golden Hour, on March 30, 2018. She won four Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year.