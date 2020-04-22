Kate Hudson Says ‘One Of The Hardest Things’ About Social Distancing Is Not Holding Mom Goldie Hawn

Kate Hudson just wants to give Goldie Hawn a hug.

Hudson, 41, appeared on Wednesday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” with a brief cameo from her daughter Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, 1. Hudson dished on how she is handling lockdown with three children and four businesses.

“A lot of kids and a lot of school. I’m just trying to balance school and work, basically,” Hudson said. “It’s an adjustment and a juggling act.”

Hudson said her mom, Hawn, is doing well; however, Hudson really misses being in close contact.

“Mom is great, but we’re doing what we need to do. We’re keeping our distance,” she shared. “I’m such a tactile person I think that’s one of the hardest things, just not being able to hold.”

Oh, and Andy just kind of stood there in DeGeneres’ backyard.

“He’s not allowed in because of the social distancing, so he stays in the yard,” DeGeneres explained. “He is usually in the studio with us, as you know, dropping things and making a lot of noise. Now he is just outside, but he still chimes in every once in a while.”