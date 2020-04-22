Kylie Jenner Tries To Scare Sleeping Kris Jenner But Her Prank Doesn’t Go As Planned

The Kardashian and Jenner kids are always playing pranks on their mom Kris.

Kylie Jenner shared a clip on her Instagram Story of the sleeping momager, saying: “Guys, you’re not going to believe this. I found a Kris Jenner in her natural habitat.”

She added they were a “very dangerous” species, before screaming in an attempt to wake her up.

“Are you serious?” Kylie complained as she failed to get the reaction from her mom she wanted. “It takes you that long to wake up?”

Kris simply said, “You guys are crazy.”

Kylie later shared another clip of herself stroking her mom’s face.

The beauty guru’s latest post comes after she shared an adorable pic of her and her daughter Stormi.